Angelo State University conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates.
Kerr County graduates include:
• Nathan Blair, of Kerrville, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Integrated Marketing;
• Ashlee Harrison, of Ingram, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing Generic Option;
• Autumn Juarez, of Kerrville, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing Generic Option
• Eliah Mcgough, of Kerrville, with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice;
• Leonardo Mujica, of Center Point, with a Bachelor of Science in Life Science Secondary Cert;
• Joshua Ontiveros, of Kerrville, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice;
• Venissa Rodriguez, of Kerrville, with a Master of Science in Educational Leadership;
• Gabriel Trejo, of Kerrville, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
