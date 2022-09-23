Grab the kiddos and come to the Arcadia Live on Saturday, Oct. 1 to see Pixar’s “A Bug’s Life,” the first movie to be shown in the theatre since the late 1980s.
Come early for a meet and greet with some six-legged friends brought by the Riverside Nature Center.
Included with the purchase of every ticket is pizza prior to the film, as well as popcorn and soft drinks.
Terminix is sponsoring this family friendly Saturday afternoon event.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
