by Richard Lee

Rural counties would see an unprecedented boost in funding for law enforcement under a bill approved by the Senate last Tuesday.  Bill author and Muenster Senator Drew Springer said that rural peace officers often have to cover hundreds of square miles of territory while lacking the tax base to hire the personnel and equipment to meet the needs of their communities.  

