Fredericksburg will host its annual Oktoberfest Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8.
Now in its 43rd year, Oktoberfest is the premiere festival in a town that boasts a variety of festivals and events year-round. This year’s Oktoberfest is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors from all over Texas and far beyond.
Started in 1981 and based on the first Oktoberfest in Munich in 1810, Fredericksburg’s version of this Bavarian celebration has garnered multiple accolades over the years. In 2022, it was named the “Most Authentic Oktoberfest in America” by Only in Your State, one of the world’s leading travel websites, and it’s been identified as one of the best Oktoberfests in the U.S. by Fodor’s, Trip Advisor, and Travel magazine.
The weekend begins on Friday with the gates opening at 6 p.m. In addition to featuring a wide selection of German and American food offered by more than a dozen vendors and over 40 varieties of German, American, Texan, and other imported beers, Oktoberfest showcases arts and collectibles from 30 juried artisans, including a select group of Texas Hill Country artists.
Among the most popular events over the course of the weekend are Friday’s OkTubaFest, meet-the-makers with the Shiner (Spoetzl Brewery) Brewmaster and the Leinenkugel team, and the Altstadt Waltz Contest. Saturday’s events include the family-favorite Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance, the Samuel Adams Stein Hoist, the Weihenstephan Polka Contest, and the Altstadt Keg Tapping. To close out the weekend on Sunday, visitors can participate in the Real Estate Advisory Team’s 42 Tournament and the Family Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest.
