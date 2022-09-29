Kerr County officials have issued a notice to the public announcing the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex will be closed for one week as it relocates to a new home at 510 College Street in Ingram.
The closure began Monday, Sept. 26, and will continue through Friday, Sept. 30, meaning those in the western portion of the county will need to travel to the main courthouse at 700 Main Street in Kerrville to conduct their business.
“We apologize for any temporary inconveniences this may cause, but we are excited about the many additional benefits the new location will provide our citizens in West Kerr County,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 4) Don Harris.
The West Kerr Annex will reopen in its new location on Monday, Oct. 3. The site was formerly home to the Ingram Independent School District administerative offices and has served as an early polling facility.
Making the move will be the tax and title office, the Justice of the Peace (Pct. 4) office, the Pct. 4 Constable office and a sheriff’s deputy office.
