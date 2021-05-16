Local DAR chapter plans events to honor vets

This year the Daughters of the American Revolution has invited all Chapters, including the Major James Kerr Chapter, to participate in a nationwide Centennial Celebration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
In 1920 France and Great Britain buried Unknown soldiers from the fallen of WWI. The United States did not do the same at that point and there was pushback from the American public. In the following year Congressman Hamilton Fisch drafted the legislation to get the Tomb of the Unknown authorized and it was signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
The first body buried in the tomb was an unidentified soldier from World War I and in 1958 the remains of World War II and Korean War soldiers were buried in a double internment. In 1984 a soldier from the Vietnam war was buried but the remains were later identified by DNA analysis and were subsequently removed, meaning that to this day the Vietnam crypt remains empty.
Arlington National Cemetery is the official focus point for all Centennial commemorations and other resources are the Society of the Honor Guard and the National Rose Society. The Major James Kerr Chapter has already formed a Tomb of the Unknowns Committee and has begun to implement a plan that will include three major areas of focus.
The first will be the National Salute Ceremony to be held on Veteran's Day in Kerrville. There will be a program of events and at exactly 11 a.m. we will pause to remember those who have fallen or will fall in the service of their country in the future.
The second goal is to prepare and present information to teach area school children about the importance of understanding that the unidentified remains in the Tomb of the Unknowns represent all members of the military.
The third area of focus is a “Never Forget Garden” and the planting of a white rose at the Kerrville Veteran's Cemetery. The white rose has special significance because a white rose was placed on the coffin of the Unknown Soldier as he was returned from the battlefields of France in 1921.
On April 30, 2021, several members of the Major James Kerr Chapter went to the Veteran's Hospital and had a brief ceremony while the rose bush was planted. Members were Anita Lachner, Regent Lynn Chambers, Roberta Himebrook, Betty Warnock, Judy Carswell, and Catherine Gauldin.
Special thanks go to Lance Maley and Gabriel Garcia of the Veteran's Hospital.
The DAR is a patriotic, historical, and educational organization made up of members who can trace their ancestry through genealogy back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War. For further information on how to become a member of the DAR and the Major James Kerr Chapter, contact darchambers85@ gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.