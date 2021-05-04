Bandera Electric Cooperative will increase its broadband speed offerings on April 26, in an effort to improve members’ internet experience.
The Federal Communications Commission currently defines broadband as 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) upload and 3 Mbps download. However, national consumer demand is pushing this threshold.
“The current definition of broadband is not in line with our members’ high-speed internet needs,” said Shane Schmidt, BEC Fiber manager. “BEC continually strives to provide the best possible service for members. Offering a starting point of symmetrical 100 Mbps speed will allow for a true broadband experience. Anything short of that is unacceptable,” said Schmidt.
The new fiber internet plans are defined as:
• 100 Mbps for $59.99 per month;
• 200 Mbps for $79.99 per month;
• 500 Mbps for $119.99 per month;
• 1 Gigabit for $145.99 per month.
The new plans and pricing will take effect automatically, and no action is required at this time.
Current contracts will be honored until the end of the contractual period.
• Members who currently subscribe to the 25 Mbps plan, who are not in a contract, will have speeds increased to 100 Mbps beginning June 1 for $59.99 per month;
• Members who subscribed to 75 Mbps plan will have speeds increased to 100 Mbps;
• Members who subscribed to the 150 Mbps plan will have speeds increased to 200 Mbps;
• Members who subscribed to the 300 Mbps plan will have speeds increased to 500 Mbps.
A staggering 82.6 percent of the members subscribed to the 25 Mbps plan have exceeded their maximum attainable rate of speed, creating a true need to increase the minimum speed offering to 100 Mbps.
“Many members work from home, participate in remote learning and have an average of 15 devices connected at any given time. The new speeds offered will provide a much more enjoyable experience,” said Schmidt.
BEC Fiber currently serves portions of Bandera, Kendall, Kerr, and Real counties, and is available to more than 62 percent of the membership. For more information on plans and pricing and to see if it is available in this area, visit BanderaElectric.com/Fiber.
