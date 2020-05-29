Sisterhood for Good donates $15K to LOTH

Sisterhood for Good, a women’s giving circle sponsored by the Community Foundation, awarded $15,000 to Light on the Hill (LOTH) this past week.
Now in its fourth year, the Sisterhood of 87 women pool their resources to make one impactful annual grant award.
After reviewing multiple proposals from local nonprofits, the group voted to support LOTH’s efforts to address food insecurity in Kerr County.
“When we applied for the grant, we had no idea that a pandemic would turn so many people’s lives upside down and the need would swell so much,” said Beth Palmer, LOTH director, “What a blessing and an honor it has been to share a tangible expression of Christ’s love with our community.”
Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley has emerged as a significant, regional food-distribution site during the pandemic. Over the past two months, it has hosted 10 drive-up food pantries, two mega-distributions in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, and it has also made about 300 home deliveries to people without transportation.
So far, LOTH staff and volunteers have helped more than 5,200 people within 1,800 households. Nearly 100,000 pounds of food has been distributed to neighbors in need.
Volunteers like Denise McCullough have worked tirelessly to serve wherever needed, “It’s a joy to serve alongside LOTH staff and volunteers every week to share food with families in need. The sense of community, the love, the prayers, the smiles, the squeal of delight from a child over applesauce and animal crackers – all of it is a tremendous blessing. The Sisterhood for Good grant will help LOTH continue its essential ministries.”
To learn more about Sisterhood for Good, visit its Facebook page, @sfgkerrville, or read more on the Community Foundation’s website: www.communityfoundation.net/SFG.
Sisterhood for Good is always welcoming new members eager to get involved in the joy of impactful philanthropy and is proud to have granted a total of more than $80,000 to Kerr area nonprofits.
