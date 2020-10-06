Kerr Commissioners discussed political signs on county property at the Oct. 5 meeting, and a motion to accept grant funding for extra election expenses failed for lack of a second.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz chaired this off-Monday meeting in the absence of County Judge Robert Kelly; and Commissioner Tom Moser attended by phone.
Political signs on
county property
The longest discussion concerned what action to take for political signs on Kerr County property. Early voting for the Nov. 3 General Election will be held starting Oct. 13 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, county property.
Commissioners discussed avoiding damage to county property including the parking lot surface, if political supporters erect canopies to distribute candidate materials outside the Event Hall. They also noted possible safety hazards depending on where drivers need to enter and park, in relation to those expected canopies and sign displays.
One said if people are allowed to fasten signs to the perimeter fence on Highway 27, it would fill up, affect visibility, and any high wind could take out the fence. Another said a designated “zone” would create something close to a “free speech zone” which he’s not in favor of.
They discussed designating an open strip inside the fence, probably between the two Highway 27 gates; and agreed it has to end 100 feet or more from the polling place (Event Center and Show Barn) by law.
Walk-in voters will vote in the Event Hall; and voting from one’s vehicle will be done inside the Show Barn.
Asked about Sheriff’s deputies working “security” for this, Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said no, unless called for an emergency. That leaves County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves as the authority on the ground during voting. Hierholzer said in the Primary Runoff Election, HCYEC staff set up cones in the parking lot to create “lanes” and they’d probably repeat that.
Reeves said he’ll be the one getting questions there during voting hours; and he wants direction from commissioners, to give people uniform answers.
Commissioners didn’t vote Monday on this.
Letz asked Don Harris to talk with Jake Williamson at the HCYEC and County Attorney Heather Stebbins to form a plan. Letz suggested they get a “plat” drawn out for this as part of their answers for Reeves and his staff; make the sign section as large as possible, and specify all signs must be placed and removed within one hour each day before and after voting hours.
Tech and Civil Life Grant
Callie Gargano from the elections office asked commissioners to accept a grant of $34,771.20 from The Center for Tech and Civil Life, based in Chicago. The court previously approved applying for the grant, with funds to be used to pay for reprinting local ballots recently, when an upper court case decision changed who legally had to be listed on ballots.
Monday, Commissioner Belew said he tried to read about this funding organization, and got too little information to fix his misgivings.
Gargano said they must pay for reprinting ballots and other expenses. Belew questioned the need, if “strings are attached,” and if the funding organization is “fair and impartial.” The auditor said she’s comfortable with this grant for Kerr expenses.
Letz suggested they pass this item to the Oct. 10 meeting. Harris moved to accept the grant funds but got no second. The motion failed.
Kerr County Workers
Comp, TAC
Commissioners briefly discussed an action to confirm the Kerr County Worker’s Compensation Renewal questionnaire that needs to be completed and returned to the Texas Association of Counties.
Letz noted and others verified that the cost to Kerr County for this coverage is only $67 more than without it; and this TAC benefit covers the volunteer election workers, and other paid temporary workers they use from time to time.
Moser moved (remotely) to approve final notations on the TAC questionnaire, and it passed 4-0.
HC Crisis Council,
Domestic Violence Awareness
Suzanne Tomerlin from the Hill Country Crisis Council asked commissioners for approval to place items on the courthouse grounds in support of October being “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” She said their display will include a banner hung on the gazebo, symbolic purple lights, a few staked signs, bows on some trees, and appropriately inscribed t-shirts hung on the gazebo to represent victims of domestic violence.
Commissioners approved her request 4-0. She said their display would be put up by the end of this week.
External audit firm
Commissioners discussed an “engagement letter” with Armstrong, Vaughan and Associates, P.C., to perform the audit of county financial statements for the period ending Sept. 30, 2020.
The only question raised, by Commissioner Harley Belew, was the amount of compensation, about $2,000, to be paid for expenses for the team doing the audit.
The Kerr County Auditor told commissioners the team doing the work may come from near San Antonio, but they come to Kerrville and stay in a hotel so they are not driving back and forth over multiple days.
Commissioners approved this agreement 4-0.
Chief Public Defender,
job description
Letz opened discussion of a preliminary job description for the Chief Public Defender in the new Hill Country Regional Public Defender’s Office, saying a draft of this new job description has been distributed to all five counties involved in the new public defenders’ office. And, he said, this job description has to be approved at the state level.
Letz said he thought the draft was fine, but suggested commissioners also note the county judges involved may make “minor adjustments.”
He said as a result of specific requests from the counties involved, the state-level agency over this opened the possible applicant pool up to those from outside Texas, and expressed a preference that whoever is hired as CPD will live in one of the five counties involved.
Letz said a separate “oversight commission” is planned, to be set up soon, with 11 members, three from Kerr and two from each of the other four counties. He said County Attorney Heather Stebbins and Keith Williams, retired district judge, are already involved in this planning.
Local commissioners approved this job description 4-0.
New central offices for the Public Defenders Office are being planned to be centrally located in Kerrville; and Kerr County has made offers on properties for that purpose.
Commissioners’ comments
Harris reported that Kerr County 4-H officials said they sold about 150 meals at the Oct. 3 “4-H Wild Game Dinner.” This annual fundraiser for the 4-H program was revised this year to be a “drive-through” event, not the traditional buffet line of cooking teams and sit-down meal.
Some cooking teams and groups of adult and student 4-H’ers organized the food and filled to-go boxes to give to drivers directed through a marked lane inside the Show Barn at the Youth Exhibit Center.
(0) comments
