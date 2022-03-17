As the Local Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Authority and Service Provider in 19 counties of the greater Texas Hill Country region since 1997, and as a recipient of the CCBHC certification, Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers has proven its commitment to operating as an integrated behavioral health clinic that supports both the Texas CCBHC Criteria and the Texas Statewide Behavioral Health Strategic Plan.
This includes supporting the vision of providing access to care at the right time, and place, and assuring that programs and services are:
• Person-centered with the strengths and the needs of the child, family, or adult determining the types ofservices and supports provided;
• Culturally and linguistically sensitive with agencies, programs, and services that reflect the cultural, racial, ethnic, and linguistic differences of the populations they serve;
• Delivered in a flexible manner, where possible, to meet the needs of each child, family, or adult close to their community.
“The State of Texas began a CCBHC initiative in 2015 when it was awarded a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Certified Behavioral Health Clinic planning grant. This was done to address gaps in services and fragmentation of care continuity for persons with serious and persistent mental illness, emotional disturbance, and substance use disorders,” Landon Sturdivant, HCMHDDC’s deputy chief executive officer said.
Since that time, HCMHDDC has been working with the State and other providers across the nation to identify best practices, modify procedures and implement practices to meet the CCBHC certification requirements. CCBHC certification requirements focus on:
• Staffing;
• Availability and accessibility of services;
• Scope of services;
• Quality and reporting;
• Organizational authority;
• Accreditation.
After multiple years of preparations, HCMHDDC officially submitted its CCBHC certification application in November 2020. From November 2020 through December 2021, HCMHDDC worked with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to demonstrate HCMHDDC’s accomplishments in meeting the stringent CCBH Ccertification requirements.
On December 29, 2021, HCMHDDC received official notification of CCBHC certification. HCMHDDC is very proud of this accomplishment and believes the changes made to become CCBHC certified will provide improved access to care, coordination of care with community partners, and improve the quality of care provided throughout their 19-county service area.
