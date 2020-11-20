Schreiner University conducted its eleventh week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s published protocols. Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 67 student tests and 19 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, one test returned positive.
“Though we were hoping for another week of all negative tests, the low number of positive tests is still relatively good news,” said Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president, in a statement to campus. “The individual testing positive is being isolated, and our contact tracing process has begun its work to determine who else will move into isolation. I ask for your thorough cooperation with these contact tracers so that we can stop any potential spread of the virus. This should serve as a reminder to all of us that we have a long way to go before we are on the other side of this virus. Remember to wear your mask, maintain social distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
“We still have one more surveillance testing cycle before the end of the term,” continued McCormick. “Since we are so close to leaving campus for Thanksgiving, I encourage everyone to limit their potential exposure to the virus since you likely will be seeing people that are not in your Schreiner ‘bubble’ over the next few weeks. If you have any exposure to the virus before then, you could potentially pass that exposure to your friends and family. This is a very good time to stay on campus and limit your potential for any exposure.”
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
This is an update regarding Schreiner University’s Surveillance Testing protocol only. It is not a report regarding anyone who is symptomatic or in isolation because of a potential exposure. For additional coronavirus information regarding the regional, county and campus environments, please see Scheiner's COVID dashboard at https://schreiner.edu/covid-19-update/.
“Although I hope that all employees are able to stay close to home this holiday as cases of the virus surge across the state and nation, some of you - and almost all students - will be travelling for Thanksgiving,” McCormick went on to say. “In order to help these travels go as smoothly as possible, Schreiner University is partnering with Central Automotive to provide a ‘Road Ready’ program.
“On Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Flato Hall Parking lot, certified mechanics will be available to perform a vehicle safety inspection and a quick test drive to confirm that brakes are working. Anyone who needs servicing before hitting the road will receive a discount coupon to Central Automotive. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity to confirm that your vehicle is road ready. As we did in the fall semester, we will conduct baseline testing of all students and employees when everyone comes back to campus in the new year.”
Schreiner University will continue surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner.edu.
