City debates property matters, applauds storm aid

Kerrville City Council members debated property and utility matters in the March 9 meeting; and presented certificates of appreciation to representatives of more than a dozen agencies and businesses that provided assistance to citizens and the city during the recent winter storm.
Private to public streets
Council considered a resolution authorizing the city’s acceptance of ownership of three private streets in the Keystone subdivision for public use and maintenance. The three streets are Wilmington Ave., Creswell Lane and Roanoke Lane.
Drew Paxton said the Keystone HOA and homeowners there asked for these streets to become city property and city-maintained. Asked if there’s an obligation by that HOA, Drew Paxton said the subdivision HOA board also would have to approve this. The subdivision also has one gated access road set up with emergency access.
Council voted 5-0 to approve this resolution.
Ordinances, first reading
Council discussed and passed two ordinances on first reading about vacating, abandoning and closing all city right, title and interest in two small portions of properties.
One was about 8,500 square feet of an unimproved portion of a dedicated street between two properties on Meadowview Lane, at the request of one of the landowners. City officials said the right-of-way isn’t required for future use as a city street; and the city would retain only a 20-foot sewer easement there; and the owner would have to replat his property.
Council asked that city staff contact the second property owner before the second reading on this one and return with any questions or objections before they vote on it again.
The other is .3 acres, an unimproved dedicated alley across property in the 600 block of Elm Street. City officials said that right-of-way isn’t required for future use.
Kerrville Kindness Award
Blackburn invited representatives of 13 Kerrville and Kerr County businesses, churches and social service organizations to the stage to be recognized for as “partners responding to the Winter Storm 2021.”
Those on stage represented the American Red Cross, Basement Brewers, Calvary Temple Church, First United Methodist Church, H-E-B, Kerrville Independent School District, Ingram ISD, Kerrville VA Medical Center, Maxey Energy, Pint & Plow, Salvation Army, Schreiner University and Walmart.
Blackburn presented each representative with a certificate of thanks from the City of Kerrville for their donations and volunteer work for citizens during the recent Arctic ice/snow storm and its aftermath.
Consent Agenda
Council unanimously passed three of the four listed items, including an interlocal agreement with Region 8 Education Service Center; and sets of minutes from previous council meetings.
The fourth item was pulled, about a local agreement between Kerrville Police Department and the 198th District Attorney’s office for disposition of forfeited contraband.
Council asked if this was an ongoing or new agreement, whether it’s retroactive, what the “normal” splits are, and why the 216th DA’s office was not listed, too. City Attorney Mike Hayes said this is a standard agreement, fairly long-standing between KPD and the 198th DA; and he didn’t know why, or if, there’s not one for the other DA. He said there could be one that’s been “rolling over;” he’ll check his files.
Citizen speakers
One citizen, Stone Salamante, asked council to consider again the second part of the plan that created the current Skatepark on Singing Wind Drive; and said he’s collected about 150 signatures of residents who support expanding that entertainment/exercise area.
COVID response
Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney reported to council on the most recent COVID-19 numbers as of March 9, saying the list included 40 active virus cases; still 82 deaths; more than 4,100 recovered cases; two hospitalizations; and 21,955 tests administered.
He said another free testing site is offered March 22-26 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. as a drive-through at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Maloney said for vaccines, they are still in Phase 1-B with shots for those ages 65 and up, and with medical conditions, plus 1,000 doses earmarked for school and childcare personnel.
He said Peterson Health held a vaccination clinic in which they gave 1,100 shots, from their pre-registration list; and those vaccination numbers were expanded by first-dose shots given at two other locations.
Maloney said he’s still telling people to check the Department of State Health Services website for information.
McDaniel added, since Gov. Greg Abbott’s order ceasing the mask requirement, any local business or agency can still require masks be worn, and they will still be required at City Hall and city meetings.
Staff kudos
There were announcements about the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library re-opening, programs planned for Spring Break Week and summer, and a contest there to guess the number of “Pot o’ Gold” coins in a jar.
City Manager Mark McDaniel was cited for becoming a grandfather for the third time; and then for being recognized by the International City Council Management Association for, as Eychner said, “surviving” 35 years of service as a city administrator.
Eychner presented him with a gift and “number” balloons denoting his 35 years.
