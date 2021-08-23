Tivy Football Season Tickets were to go on sale to the general public following renewals by reserved season ticket holders.
General Public tickets went on sale online-only on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8 a.m. on the Tivy Athletics Ticket website. Those tickets can be purchased by visiting the ‘Athletics’ tab under the ‘Activities’ tab on the Tivy High School homepage, or by visiting https://www.kerrvilleisd.net.
Tivy Round Ball Passes will be available this year and online purchasing began Wednesday, July 28 at 8 a.m. Round Ball Passes allow the holder entrance to all Tivy Volleyball, Girls/Boys Basketball, Girls/Boys Soccer, Baseball, and Softball regular season home games during the 2021-2022 season.
The cost is $53 on the Tivy Athletics Ticket page.
For more information or questions about season tickets, call the Tivy Athletics Office at (830) 257-2219.
