The City of Kerrville is currently taking applications for the Charter Review Commission.
The Charter Review Commission will consist of seven individuals appointed by the city council to review the city charter, a document prepared by the citizens of Kerrville that provides direction to the city government on how to operate. Section 12.06 of the city charter requires that the charter be reviewed at least every five years to help ensure that it is current and that it properly reflects the overall direction of the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.