“Walk Across Texas” is a free, eight-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity.
Since 1996, thousands of Texans have participated in this program. Check out this website and see what it’s all about: http://walkacrosstexas.tamu.edu.
Walk Across Texas is not a walk-a-thon or an event to raise money. While teams do compete to walk across the state first and/or to accumulate the most miles during the eight weeks, the main point is to get moving and keep moving after Walk Across Texas ends.
The kick-off for Walk Across Texas was April 6, 2021. A pre-screening event took place between 10 a.m. and noon for those interested, but this was optional.
Forms are available at the Center for Fitness in Kerrville or the Kerr County AgriLife Extension Office. Pedometers will be given while supplies last to those who turn in their forms to the Center for Fitness at 1407 Water St.
Walk Across Texas is a fun and flexible way to exercise, according to Angela Fiedler at the Ag Extension office. Participants can walk together or individually, outside or at a mall or gym, any way that fits their schedule and lifestyle.
Individuals keep track of their activity points, which convert to miles, with the goal of walking the 830 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks.
Teams report their totals to see how they measure up.
By the end of Walk Across Texas, healthy habits will be formed that last a lifetime.
There is no fee for this program, and it is open to the public.
To register, create or log into your account at howdyhealth.org/programs. Click on the Walk Across Texas (WAT) dashboard button under the adult section.
Click the “Join a League” button. Copy this code – “watL-210322-32455” - and paste it into the Team Code field.
Complete the “Join a League” form and submit to finalize.
To learn more, contact Angela Fiedler at 257-6568.
Free classes, too
“Walk Across Texas” participants are invited to attend the following classes for free at the Center for Fitness during the eight-week program April 6 – May 28:
• Tuesdays, April 6 – May 25: Stretch, 9:15 – 9:45 a.m. - Quiet, concentrated stretching of the upper and lower body and trunk muscles; a relaxing way to increase flexibility and improve posture.
• Thursdays, April 8 – May 27: Aqua Aerobics, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.. This class includes cardio endurance and muscle strength and follows with a cool-down incorporating yoga poses and aquatic Pilates stretches.
• Saturdays, April 10 – May 22: Zumba Gold 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Zumba Gold takes the Zumba formula and modifies the moves and pacing to suit the needs of the active baby boomer, as well as those just starting their journey to a fit and healthy lifestyle. It’s exercise in disguise.
For more information on the Walk Across Texas fitness program or these related classes, contact Angela Fiedler, Kerr County Extension Agent – Family and Community Health, at 257-6568 or email her at afiedler@ag.tamu.edu.
