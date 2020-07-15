City reports strong July sales tax revenue

Sales tax received by the City of Kerrville in July 2020 showed an 11 percent increase compared to July 2019 numbers. Sales tax collections reflect a two-month lag, so sales tax received in July is for purchases made in May.
Sales tax collections statewide were down 1.1 percent from the prior year.
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, Kerrville has benefited from two strategic advantages:
• Kerrville manufacturers meet state requirements for origin-based sales tax sourcing. This means that sales tax from online orders of products manufactured and fulfilled from Kerrville remains in Kerrville;
• Kerrville is a regional retail hub with multiple large retailers. These retailers attract customers from a large geographical area outside of the city, especially from small communities to the west of Kerrville.
As the pandemic continues and Kerrville’s unemployment rate remains in double digits, the city is expecting revenues for Fiscal Year 2020 in all funds to reflect a more than $2 million shortfall to the original 2020 budget.
Sales tax declines have been less than initial estimates, but other revenues significantly impacted by COVID include:
• Hotel occupancy tax – expected to be almost $0.5 million or 32 percent less than budget;
• Water sales – commercial consumption is down due to school and business closures;
• Emergency Medical Services – from March to June, EMS saw significantly lower call volumes as citizens stayed at home;
• Municipal Court revenue has decreased substantially as citizens stayed at home and the court was closed for a period of time;
• Recreation revenue fell sharply due to the complete closure of Kerrville-Schreiner Park for a period of time, as well as canceled events and reduced occupancy limits upon reopening.
The city is continuing to monitor financial indicators daily and is taking aggressive cost-cutting measures to mitigate the revenue shortfalls.
