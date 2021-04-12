The Hill Country Cattlewomen’s monthly meeting is scheduled on April 20 at the Doss General Store at 10:30 a.m.
Members Teresa Ganis and Dianne Staudt have organized the event.
The social hour will begin at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Beth McMahon, Gillespie County Extension Horticulturalist. She will talk about spring gardening and what to do or not to do after our recent freeze. She will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Lunch will be served at approximately noon by Doss General Store. Their BBQ plate, pecan pie, and drink is $18 to be paid to the HCCW Treasurer.
As usual HCCW extends an open invitation to all women in their 14-county region to attend and hopefully join their organization. Their organization benefits the counties they serve by promoting beef education, land rights and land stewardship. They raise money for scholarships which are awarded exclusively to junior and senior college students, from the 14 counties, who attend Texas colleges and universities.
