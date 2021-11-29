The City of Kerrville has made special arrangements with Santa Claus this year to accept his letters from the children of the Kerrville area for delivery to the North Pole.
Letters will be accepted through Dec. 10.
At the parade, Santa’s mailbox was placed near the “star” at the intersection of Water Street and Earl Garrett Street and has been moved to Kerrville City Hall, located at 701 Main Street.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to help deliver your letters to Santa! We hope to see the magic in everyone’s eyes as they drop off their letters,” Deputy City Secretary Kesha Franchina said.
For those unable to drop off their letters, you may mail them to City Hall, c/o City Secretary, or e-mail them to kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information, contact Kesha Franchina, Deputy City Secretary, at (830) 258-1118, kesha.franchina@kerrvilletx.gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
