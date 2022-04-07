Pedal-boat cruise to be offered soon on Guadalupe River

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department recently announced Hill Country River Rat, Inc. will soon begin operating a pedal-boat cruise at Knapp Park, located at 1000 Knapp Rd.
The boat engages participants, and is pedal-powered by 12 stations connected to two paddle wheels. Operations will be by reservation only.
The boat will be operated by a captain and first mate. Cruises are expected to run seasonally during the daytime and will encompass Nimitz Lake, utilizing Knapp Park as a docking station.
This opportunity is supported by Kerrville 2050, the city’s comprehensive master plan, as it includes a specific action item for expanding paddle boat operations and providing them at other river parks.
Public/private partnership agreements utilizing city property, such as parks, are valuable to both the city and the community by providing a service that the city may not have the resources to provide otherwise. The Kerrville City Council provided the authorization for the city to enter into a contract for this purpose.
Note that Knapp Park will remain open to the public for general use like fishing, kayaking, and more.
Citizens are asked to refrain from climbing onto the boat while it is docked and not in use.
For more information on Hill Country River Rat, please call (830) 343-4289 or e-mail hillcountryriverrat@gmail.com.
The beauty of Kerrville’s park system is that there are a variety of locations to fit outdoor recreational needs.
Cypress Park (1601 Junction Hwy.), Guadalupe Park (700 Guadalupe St.), Kerrville-Schreiner Park (2385 Bandera Hwy.), Louise Hays Park (202 Thompson Dr.), and Tranquility Island (202 Thompson Dr.) are all additional locations for fishing, open-water swimming, and spending quality time outdoors at the river.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
