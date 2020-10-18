KerrKonnect, Kerrville’s non-profit door-to-door transit system, is providing free rides to the polls on Thursday, Oct. 22, for non-drivers wishing to vote early.
“We are providing a way for people who want to vote early to make it to the polls,” said Whit Matteson, director. “We are always trying to find ways to serve the community with better transportation, and what better way than offering an option for those wanting to exercise their right to vote.”
The free rides will be offered on Thursday, Oct. 22 only, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The service is available to Kerr County residents who live within 10 miles of the Kerr County Courthouse.
Riders will be taken to one of two early voting locations, depending on proximity and scheduling.
Matteson assures those concerned about COVID-19 that drivers will follow all current health guidelines. Those include disinfecting vehicles after each ride, limiting riders to two per trip, and requiring masks at all times.
People desiring a ride to the polls can contact the office by calling 315-5377 up until Tuesday, Oct. 20. There is no charge, and membership is not required. The only information asked of riders is basic contact information. The KerrKonnect staff will then match drivers, riders, and times and call back riders to confirm arrangements.
To meet expected demand for rides, KerrKonnect is seeking additional volunteer drivers who might be able to assist with this project. Anyone interested in driving were asked to contact the office before Tuesday, Oct. 13, in order to allow time for screening and processing.
KerrKonnect is a non-profit door-to-door transit system for non-drivers, now completing its second year in operation. It was conceived as a low-cost way for older residents and non-drivers to get to medical appointments, get to work or volunteer commitments, to eat out, and to run errands.
The service for members is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To learn how to become a member or volunteer driver, or to make a donation, visit kerrkonnect.org, or call 315-5377.
