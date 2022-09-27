Tickets for individual concerts by the Symphony of the Hills are now open for sale, starting with “When In Rome: Inspirations from Italy” on Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater box office, (830) 896-9393.
The music program for the first concert:
• Gershwin/Balentine, “Suite from Porgy and Bess” for violin and orchestra;
• Nicole Cherry, violin soloist;
• Mendelssohn – “Symphony No. 4 in A Major, Op. 90 Italian;”
• Respighi – “Pines of Rome.”
Upcoming concerts include:
• Dec. 1, “The Miracle of Christmas” with Grand Symphony Chorus;
• Jan. 7, “POPS Western Swing: The Official Music of Texas;”
• Feb. 23 “Edvard Grieg: Keyboard Brilliance,” with Jiale Yi;
• April 27, “Orchestral Fire: Tchaikovsky.”
