A chance to learn from the experts for free on how to handle disasters will be offered to the public during the first-ever Kerr County Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Already, more than 30 exhibitors and vendors have confirmed their participation in the expo, which will be in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.
“The best way to experience any disaster is to meet it head-on, well-prepared and armed with the knowledge of how to deal with it,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. His department, along with the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Hill Country Preppers, are hosting the event.
“Our expo will feature many vendors and exhibitors who have experience, know how to deal with unexpected emergencies and who want to share that with others in our community,” Thomas said.
The list of participants is currently at 31, and that number is expected to continue to grow between now and the event. Featured will be representatives from the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Kerrville Public Utility Board, Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team, Hill Country Preppers, Team Rubicon, Texas Baptist Men, local volunteer fire departments as well as many others.
“These people will be on hand to meet with citizens, answer their questions and inform them on the right way to prepare for, recover from and mitigate disasters,” Thomas said.
Topics will range from how to store food and water and the continuance of business in times of hardships to personal defense and more.
“Whether the disaster that strikes is natural or man-made, we’ll be providing information that everyone will find helpful,” he said.
For more information on the expo, or on how to become a participating exhibitor, call (830) 315-2430 or email Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us.
