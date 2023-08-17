A chance to learn from the experts for free on how to handle disasters will be offered to the public during the first-ever Kerr County Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Already, more than 30 exhibitors and vendors have confirmed their participation in the expo, which will be in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.

