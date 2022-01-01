Kerrville Garden Club donates to KPD Foundation for K-9 unit

Kerrville Police Department is on Santa’s “Nice List.”
They were wishing for a police K-9, and Kerrville Garden Club ladies helped make that wish come true with their charitable donation of $2,460. Through the generosity of so many community donors, the department was able to meet and exceed its fund-raising goal.
Following their annual Christmas luncheon, several members visited the police station to present their donation to Chief of Police Chris McCall. An incidental gift donated by the club was Bluebonnet, a stuffed police dog mascot.
The department considers the addition of a police K-9 a valuable resource that greatly benefits residents of the Kerrville area, providing the department with the ability to more effectively respond to situations within our community.
In addition, a working K-9 will give officers additional options when conducting high-risk activities such as building searches or felony suspect tracking and apprehensions. A police K-9 and its handler, as an additional law enforcement resource, will make the community safer.
A fund-raising site established through Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country allowed residents to contribute donations.
A goal was set at $80,000 to incorporate a K-9 and handler into the police force.
Donations from the community cover the initial training and purchase of the dog, ongoing training of the K-9 and handler, a kennel and housing, veterinary care, food and necessary equipment. In addition, a vehicle dedicated to the K-9 and handler will be specially equipped to include safety measures for both members of the team.
