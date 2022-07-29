Anyone wishing to reserve their preferred seating for the Symphony of the Hills 2022-23 season has until Aug. 1 to submit a request.
Seat selection is prioritized based on previous seat location, the amount of the gift and on a first-come, first-served basis. The Symphony of the Hills offers three categories of seating for performances:
Patron Levels include a gift amount above the ticket price, which allows benefits according to the amount donated, including priority seating and program listings. The Symphony offers six levels of Patrons, as well as Performance Sponsorships.
Subscribers are those who purchase season seating at its posted price for all five concerts. Red, orange and yellow seating is available, and subscriber seats are assigned on a first-come first-served basis.
Seats for individual concerts will be made available on Sept. 15. Individual seats start as low as $25.
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
