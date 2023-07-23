Get your “Horns Up” for the UT Austin class of 2027 from Kerr County.
The Texas Exes invites new students, current students and alumni to “Send Off” Kerr County freshmen starting in the fall.
This celebration will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Parker Camp Verde Ranch with dinner catered by Acapulco Restaurant.
The new officers for the Kerr County Chapter of Texas Exes will be introduced and there will be a discussion of events for the year.
Every gathering is an opportunity for the group to raise money for the student scholarships awarded each year to graduating seniors of Kerr County high schools attending UT Austin.
In May this chapter awarded eight scholarships to local students.
Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at entrance. If you would like to join your fellow Longhorns, please RSVP to kerrcountychapter@texasexes.org, and directions to the ranch will be given at that time.
Attire is burnt orange casual. Questions? Contact the Chapter President M’lissa Hayes at (830) 285-9411.
