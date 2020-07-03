Kerrville City Council approved a contract for Bluebell waterline replacement, and a golf cart lease agreement at their June 23 meeting.
Bluebell waterline replacement
A construction contract for Bluebell waterline replacement, with Balcones Ridge Construction, LLC, in the amount of $234,175 was considered under possible action items and after some discussion, approved by a 5-0 vote.
The work area is expected to be from Jackson Road, on Bluebell to its intersection with Redbud.
Deputy City Manager E.A. Hoppe noted frequent water line breaks in that area, calling it “the most broken water line in town,” including as recently as summer last year, and that roadway repairs were part of the plans.
Asked when the work might start, Hoppe said they hoped within 30-45 days; and that the work hopefully would be finished by the end of the calendar year, or sooner.
Mayor Bill Blackburn, who lives in that area, said he could attest to the condition of the water lines and road there; but fixing it doesn’t have anything specifically to do with him being one of the affected residents.
Golf cart lease agreement
Council members briefly discussed a proposed five-year golf cart lease agreement with PNC Equipment Finance in the amount of $281,613.20, which was listed on the Consent Agenda, before approving the lease agreement by a 5-0 vote.
Mainly they asked city staff about the reasoning behind lease versus purchase.
The response was that, under this lease agreement, they can send any “lemons” in the cart fleet back to the supplier for repair or replacement. It wouldn’t be the city’s responsibility to provide repairs or find new ones for replacements.
Staff said the other positive in this is, the planned increase in golf course fees in October will cover the lease agreement cost. And overall, battery technology has improved over recent years.
They also were told that after five years, there’s a potential for purchase, but the carts will probably be sent back at the end of their life cycle.
Financial report
Finance Director Amy Dozier gave the city’s current financial report, figures through May 31, as an information item.
She noted positive revenue from property taxes and from sales taxes, better than budget and above April projections; and said the lower-than-budget revenues for EMS were because their call volume was lower than predicted in April and May.
She said total revenues in FY2020 projections were gauged better than previously estimated, as there was a shorter shutdown than first expected.
She listed revised sales tax assumptions for actual receipts in May from March sales, in June from April sales, and projections for July through September sales from May through July. She said actual June sales tax revenue was better than budget by 6 percent; but they expect the coming three months’ receipts to be lower than budget by 10 percent. But she added, Kerrville is still a regional sales hub, especially in home improvement items.
Dozier said for recreation revenue, her numbers for June 1-15 equaled revenue from all of June 2019. She said total revenue from water, sewer and reuse sales was worse than budget with consumption down, especially with schools and the university closed, and incidents of recent rain here.
They have cut some General Fund expenses, due to vacancies in at least five departments; reduced supplies and equipment, no travel and reduced training, and paving expenses lower than FY19 by $142,000.
Under the Hotel Occupancy Tax summary, she said just the Inn of the Hills was still partially closed and only honoring previous bookings by groups. Other hotels are open but have taken significant “hits.” There’s a one-month lag in these reports, she said, and overall the HOT funds are down 83 percent compared to this time in 2019.
A bright spot in her report was that as of May 31, Development Services has met their permits and fees revenue budget for the fiscal year.
“We still see missing our revenue targets by $1.5 million, but that’s less than our original estimate.”
COVID-19 update
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith and City Manager Mark McDaniel provided the regular report on the COVID fight in Kerrville, with Smith saying the city recorded six added cases as of this meeting June 23.
He said after a meeting that same day, the city’s “Fourth on the River” celebration in Louise Hays Park was cancelled by a joint decision of the Fourth on the River organization and city officials, “a hard decision” made as a precaution against worse virus spread. He said he applauded the Fourth on the River group for all their plans and for making this hard decision.
Smith said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was saying as of June 23 that groups of 100 people or less could gather, but any gatherings larger than that are not allowed.
Council members said they appreciated all the work that preceded this local decision, that the nonprofit group handled the decision in a very adult way and did it for all the citizens. One said it gave her a great sense of relief personally while she knew the decision was very hard for the Fourth on the River group to make.
Smith reported 32 confirmed virus cases June 14-21 and said that as of June 23 there were a total of 52 within the week before that.
Smith said the Texas Military Department was in Kerrville last on June 11 and provided 41 tests; and the next round was to be Tuesday, June 30, at the same location.
He said his reminders are the same as before – the virus is a threat, at an unacceptable level in Texas, that citizens need to practice good hygiene and social distancing, avoid sick people, and if they are over 65 years old, to stay home.
Asked what level of open businesses was approved on the date of the meeting, Smith said statewide it was still 75 percent occupancy.
Smith was asked what happens if a person tests positive and refuses to stay home. He said one such case had happened here and Fire Department personnel called that person to “encourage” them to stay home. But, he added, the Department of State Health Services can also enforce state rules (though he didn’t give details of those rules).
And council was assured that elderly citizens are being called and checked on; and that businesses can require customers to wear masks, as can city officials with those entering City Hall.
