City approves annexation, ESD boundary

Kerrville City Council tackled annexation related to a planned housing project; and approved inclusion of a part of the city’s ETJ in the proposed Emergency Services District #3, at their regular meeting July 13.
Annexation, Lehmann Drive
The applicant from Overland Property Group requested annexation of approximately 5.5 acres at 160 and 170 Lehmann Dr. (the south side of the road) to allow use of city services for property zoned multi-family residential, where the company plans to build multifamily and medium density residential housing.
The existing land is vacant; and no opposing comments were received when required legal and public notices were sent out. There were no speakers signed up on this item at the council meeting.
Company representative Nate Miller told council the property is across Lehmann Drive from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and near the Peterson Health campus. He said their group has built or is building in six states, including Texas. In Kerrville their project is proposed senior living, and the design is now a three-story building. He displayed a photo of a similar development already constructed in the Dallas area for renters age 62 and up.
Council asked, and he confirmed the rents would be 60 units at market value, and 48 priced as “low income.”
Asked about his construction timeline, he said hopefully they will start in the fall of 2022 and have residents living there in 2023.
This same company already started planning another housing project in Kerrville, “Reserves at Holdsworth,” that is planned as multi-family residences.
Council approved his request for annexation by a 5-0 vote.
Emergency Services District #3
Chief Charles Holt from Center Point Volunteer Fire Department appeared before city council to ask for the city’s approval (in addition to Kerr County’s) for the establishment of Emergency Services District #3. The CPVFD required the consent of City Council to include a portion of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in their surveyed ESD area.
Holt first presented this request to council in a June 22 workshop; and both parties agreed to make revisions to the proposed ESD service area that falls within the ESD; and bring it back to council.
Holt confirmed a five-person board will set the actual tax rate to be paid by residents within the ESD, and the taxes will be collected by Kerr County. Voters living in the ESD boundaries will make the decision to approve or reject the ESD proposal.
Council approved Holt’s request by a 5-0 vote.
Property ordinances
Council approved a Conditional Use Permit to authorize a recreational vehicle or trailer park with cabins at 601 Spur 100.
Council was told this is the former location of VA Dogs of Texas, and some of the existing infrastructure will be used for the new development.
Drew Paxton, city development director, said the requested CUP is consistent with future agriculture and outdoor tourism zoning and the staff recommended approval. The Planning & Zoning Commission also approved this project unanimously.
Short-term rental
Council approved unanimously a conditional use permit to authorize a short-term rental unit on a lot in the 200 block of Starkey, but only after some discussion among council and with the property owner about dealing with the neighbors in what is mostly a single-family residential area, and with the prospective renters of an Airbnb.
They discussed noise, trash and parking on the street; and noted using this former home as a vacation/rental home takes away from available workforce housing for families.
Councilwoman Judy Eychner said she talked to at least one neighbor who said they were uneasy about strangers staying near their family.
Owner Keri Wilt said she already distributed all her phone numbers and contact information to the neighbors and told them they could call her anytime they had concerns. Eychner said she wished more owners would take the time to talk to neighbors.
Wilt said renters will be paying $250-300 per night plus a $200 cleaning fee.
She and others agreed opponents most often have questions about “what-if’s.”
City Manager E.A. Hoppe said city staff is tracking about 48 short-term rentals and B&B’s, out of about 4,000 households in the city, plus tracking the hotel occupancy taxes collected from their rentals. He compared that to the approximately 700 such rentals in the City of Fredericksburg.
Resolution, Airport state
grant funding
Airport Manager Mary Rohrer and one of her board members got council approval on a resolution urging the Texas Department of Transportation – Aviation Division to reinstate previously awarded grant funding to the Kerrville -Kerr County Airport for projects that will help maintain the safety and continued use of the airport.
Resolution, Hazard
Mitigation Grant
Also as part of the Consent Agenda, council approved selecting a grant writer/administrator to assist the city in its application and administration of a contract, if awarded, from the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s “Hazard Mitigation Grant Program” for February winter weather.
Change order, Olympic Drive
Under the Consent Agenda, council approved a change order decreasing the awarded amount for the Olympic Drive Extension project.
The project has now been fully completed and a company on the project, M5 Utilities, LLC, had a portion of a $2.6 million budget with which to install and improve necessary infrastructure to serve future housing and business.
The agenda item said they spent $64,108.71 less than their available funding; and any change order of more than $50,000 must be approved by council.
Kerrville Kindness Award
Mayor Bill Blackburn presented a certificate to Pastor David Payne of First United Methodist Church to acknowledge the church’s participation in COVID vaccine clinics and in transportation and emergency housing aid provided during the February winter freeze.
July, Parks & Recreation Month
Blackburn also presented Parks & Recreation Director Ahsley Boyle and the chair of the Parks & Recreation Board, Celeste Hamman, with a certificate saluting July 2021 as Parks and Recreation Month in the City of Kerrville.
