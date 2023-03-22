Council amends lease for KSC

One of the shortest agendas turned into a marathon meeting when the Kerrville City Council discussed a proposed ordinance on right-of-way management and were presented with a proposal for an amended lease for management of the Kerrville Sports Complex at its regular meeting on March 14.
Sports complex
After discussion on a proposed amended lease between the City of Kerrville and BTB Baseball Ventures, LLC, for management of the Kerrville Sports Complex, council was presented with proposed changes to the lease for consideration.
Ashlea Boyle, director of Parks & Recreation, presented the details of the amended lease and fielded a host of questions mostly from Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia, who challenged staff recommendations on how the lease should be carried out.
Boyle said the amended lease was being presented for “a few reasons,” saying the original lease was executed in 2016 prior to the complex opening in 2018.
“It was executed under previous city council, staff and D-Bat owners,” Boyle said. “That entity did transition into a different entity.”
Boyle said the existing lease operates under a 20-year term and has two five-year extension options.
“A contract such as this with a significant lease period, especially for a new operation that’s not in existence yet, should be evaluated periodically to ensure it’s still relevant to current operations and beneficial to all parties,” Boyle said. “Ideally, the contract should allow for an amendment when possible to reflect how it actually operates. Now that we have five years of knowledge, through ownership transitions, a pandemic and operations, we have a better understanding of how this should operate.”
Boyle said the goal of the complex is to provide a location for local sports teams to compete, while also enticing out-of-town teams to utilize the complex to increase tourism and sales tax dollars.
“It was not designed to a cost-recovery facility,” Boyle said. “And, language regarding this purpose was added to the lease amendment.”
Boyle said the City of Kerrville provides maintenance on both the soccer and baseball sides of the complex, while D-Bat is responsible for managing the indoor building and programming of baseball and softball tournaments and leagues. Rent paid to the city, Boyle said, is performance-based.
According to Boyle, since inception, the Kerrville Sports Complex has hosted between 400 and 600 tournament teams through 2021. Those numbers decreased in 2022 to 390.
Boyle also differentiated between “qualified” teams, which are those teams that provide an economic impact and includes a 20-team minimum.
Those numbers have averaged between 341 to 475 qualified teams since inception.
During the height of the pandemic in 2020, Boyle said, the Kerrville Sports Complex hosted 924 total teams, with 906 of those being “qualified.”
Boyle explained that this huge jump in numbers was due to the fact that the Kerrville Sports Complex was operational, while other complexes had closed due to COVID-19 restrictions in their area.
Boyle said utilizing information from the D-Bat franchisee regarding the 2022 performance, BTB Baseball Ventures LLC, some of the issues they have faced included a fall baseball tournaments decrease due to football season, the previous softball tournament director retired, the 20-team requirement is too high, competition is high for tournaments, umpires are difficult to come by and universities have re-opened for high school play.
To address these issues, Boyle said BTB Baseball Ventures LLC is planning to adjust schedules for “Fall Ball” to work around football schedules, are requesting that the “qualified” team status be lowered to 10 teams and will promote the complex for tournaments in new and various ways.
Boyle said she recommends changing the term of the contract to three years, reducing the qualifying teams per tournament to 10, and a requirement for at least four “stay and play” tournaments. She also recommended adding monthly reporting requirements on progress and allowing the city to close the complex during inclement weather.
There was also a discussion about $28,000 in rent forgiveness that occurred in 2022 and was based on the previous contract’s performance definitions. Boyle said the $28,000 due for the fourth quarter of 2022 would be forgiven if the 2023 performance measures are met under the proposed amended contract.
Under the previous contract, as well as the proposed amended contract, the Kerrville Little League would be allowed to use the complex at no cost to the KLL.
“The responsibility was put on D-Bat and Kerrville Little League to work together directly and to coordinate,” Boyle said. “Having the city involved pretty much in the weeds at that level has proven to be complicated and inefficient. We operated in the past as a tripod and it just didn’t work.”
Boyle said KLL would be required to provide D-Bat with a requested league schedule by a certain date in order to reserve the fields for their use.
“If the information (from KLL) is not received by the deadline, D-Bat will not be obligated to hold the fields,” Boyle said.
Boyle said the amended contract would require D-Bat to host 401-plus qualified (10-team) tournaments.
Garcia interrupted Boyle, saying the qualified teams number was supposed to be 500.
However, City Manager E.A. Hoppe and other council members disagreed, saying no specific number was agreed upon, with Hoppe saying council’s directive was to focus on “stay and play” tournaments.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson pointed out Garcia was referring to an executive session discussion, at which, she said, no specific number was ever agreed upon and added that multiple numbers were discussed.
Niko Gonzalez, general manager and owner of D-Bat Kerrville, said COVID-19 caused issues with operations and he is excited about going forward with no limitations, adding that he recently hosted a 72-team tournament and has two big tournaments planned over the next two months.
“It’s going to be a good year for us with all of the things we’ve put in place,” Gonzalez said.
Garcia then asked Gonzalez about the 500-team requirement he insisted was agreed upon.
“There were a lot of numbers discussed,” Gonzalez said.
Garcia asked about Kerrville Little League, to which Gonzalez said the 2023 season schedule is secured.
Garcia also proposed that Kerrville residents be allowed to enter the complex and watch games for free. Gonzalez, however, said such a move would be difficult and that currently local teams are not charged to play on the field. If admission was eliminated for local residents, those teams would then have be charged for use of the fields.
Garcia made motion to increase the number of qualified teams to 500. The motion died due to a lack of a second.
Garcia then made a motion to have rent be calculated on a “rolling” year rather than the proposed calendar year. This motion also died due to lack of a second.
Garcia then made a motion to allow Kerrville residents to enter and watch games free of charge. Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr. seconded the motion, but the motion did not pass on a 3-2 vote.
Garcia then made a motion to table the vote on the amended lease contract, which also died for lack of a second.
Garcia proposed an amendment to the contract to include the word “guarantee” with regard to the Kerrville Little League usage of the fields.
Clarkson proposed inclusion of verbiage that allowed Kerrville Little League to sell and display sponsor signage on the fields during the Little League season.
Ultimately, council voted unanimously to approve the proposed contract with BTB Baseball Ventures, LLC., the local D-Bat franchisee, including the KLL guarantee and signage amendments.
Right-of-way ordinance
On second reading, council approved Ordinance No. 2023-09, amending Chapter 90 of the Code of Ordinances entitled “Streets, Sidewalks, and Other Public Places” by adding a new article titled “Right-of way Management” to address issues with new construction projects, and allowing for a penalty of $2,000 for violations of the ordinance.
City Planner Drew Paxton said a couple of council members received questions after the ordinance was introduced and passed on first reading.
“I just wanted to clarify,” Paxton said.
Paxton said the gist of the ordinance includes providing a permitting process for work in the city’s right-of-way, clarifying construction methods, identifying use of utility locations and placements, traffic control with lane and road closures, as well as pavement preservation.
One of the questions received by council members dealt with the placement of residential mailboxes in the city’s right-of-way, such as on sidewalks.
“That is another use of the right-of-way that was not previously discussed,” Paxton said.
Paxton said brick-enclosed mailboxes and multiple pole mailboxes do impede the pedestrian access on sidewalks.
“They are actually blocking the width of the right-of-way,” Paxton said as he displayed photos of residential mailboxes installed on a city sidewalk.
Paxton said such large mailboxes could also pose a threat with visibility to motorists.
“So the ordinance is written to require any construction in the right-of-way to require a permit, if you are building a larger, rock or brick structure like these,” Paxton said.
He said the permit would require a 36-inch path around the mailbox, a maximum width or distance from the back of the curb at 24 inches and a maximum height of 60 inches.
Mayor Judy Eychner asked if existing mailboxes would be “grandfathered,” to which Paxton said “That is correct.”
The proposed ordinance would only affect new construction or changes to existing mailboxes, Paxton said.
“The permit fee for the mailboxes would be substantially lower versus a utility permit, where they are excavating the roadway and so on,” Paxton said. “So, we would be looking at a pretty low fee for the mailboxes and a residential use like this.”
Paxton said the permitting fees have not been set and would be presented to council with a mid-year budget amendment.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said she was one of the council members contacted by citizens regarding the mailbox issue.
“What I appreciate is that those comments I was able to get to the city manager and Drew (Paxton) and those were spoken to tonight,” Clarkson said. “For transparency and for the public to know, you can always reach out to your council member, and the sooner the better, because that way when we come to a meeting, staff can be prepared to answer those questions and make those explanations so that we can all make decisions. That was very helpful to me and I thank you for stopping your day and what you were doing, to add this to the presentation on very short notice.”
Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 2023-09.
Presentations
Eychner presented a Kerrville Kindness Award to Peterson Health Trauma Program Manager Darin Smith and Kerrville Police Department and Tivy School Resource officer Justin Gonzales for their effort in honoring the memory of Tivy student David Palestrant.
Palestrant was killed in a vehicle accident on Nov. 4, 2021. The duo worked to organize the placement of signs at the high school reminding students to “buckle up.” The sign campaign is part of the Kailee Mills Foundation, which promotes seatbelt safety.
“In hopes helping the Palestrant family spread the word about the importance of wearing seatbelts, Smith contacted Gonzales and the two coordinated with both the Kailee Mills Foundation and the staff at Tivy High School to install signs located by the exits of the student parking lots that read ‘Buckle up, someone loves you’,” Eychner said.
Eychner said thanks to the efforts of Smith and Gonzales, Tivy students now have a reminder to “buckle up.”
• Eychner issued a proclamation recognizing March 2023 as American Red Cross Month.
• Eychner also issued a proclamation recognizing March 2023 as March for Meals Month at the Dietert Center in support of the center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Consent agenda
With one vote, council approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• Adopt-A-Highway program agreement renewal between the Texas Department of Transportation and the City of Kerrville;
• Kerrville City Council workshop minutes from Feb. 28, and;
• Kerrville City Council regular meeting minutes from Feb. 28.
