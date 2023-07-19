Electioneering ordinance passes

Tensions ran high at the Kerrville City Council meeting July 11 when Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia voiced his staunch opposition to shoring up regulations to limit place and manner of electioneering at local polling stations.
An ordinance amending regulations governing electioneering at polling locations – limiting number of signs to 10 and instituting fines up to $2,000 for violators – sparked controversy at the meeting. Place 4 Councilmember Brenda Hughes served as Mayor Pro Tem in Mayor Judy Eychner’s absence.
“My colleagues have not provided a shred of proof to demonstrate how these regulations are necessary or serve a significant interest, and I’d argue that these rules could be or are on the line of breaching our citizens’ First Amendment rights,” said Garcia.
Place 3 Councilmember Joe Herring, Jr. said the implication that City Council was enacting widespread disenfranchisement of Kerrville citizens was not only far-fetched, but broadly offensive.
“This council doesn’t want to take people’s rights,” Herring said. “We’re having an area by the door of the (Kathleen C. Cailloux Performing Arts Center) where you can walk in without walking through the absolute circus that has developed.”
Herring added that decades ago there were no signs, no tents outside Kerrville polling stations.
“I guarantee 30 years ago when there were no signs in this parking lot, everybody had the same freedom of speech they have today,” he said. “To suggest that three of us want to do what you suggest is disrespectful.”
The ordinance passed 3-1, with Garcia casting the only dissenting vote.
Later, the Council voted 4-0 to pass an ordinance changing the zoning of a nearly 16-acre property known as 199 Spur 100 from a residential mix zoning district to a public and institutional zoning district.
An ordinance annexing into Kerrville city limits nearly 112 acres northeast of Lower Turtle Creek Road for the expansion of the Comanche Trace residential subdivision also came before Council members for a second reading. It passed 4-0.
Council next voted to unanimously pass an ordinance changing the zoning of a 512 Yorktown property from a medium-density residential zoning district to a light commercial zoning district.
But it was the debate on Ordinance No. 2023-20 amending electioneering regulations that dominated the meeting.
Several citizen speakers took the floor, including Kerrville residents Mickey Gaines and George Baroody.
“I’m here to ask that the Council reconsider some of the modifications,” Gaines said, arguing that the proposed distance between individuals with signs and tents and the front door of local polling stations was excessive. “Limiting signs, using words like ‘accosting,’ ‘harassing’ and ‘intimidating’ is just disrespectful to the candidates, supporters and voters.”
It was Baroody who first suggested that sitting councilmembers were attempting to restrict electioneering activities that had benefited their own campaigns in the past.
“It seems a little bit hypocritical because each and every one of you utilized every one of those things,” he said, noting that Place 2 Councilmember Harris was elected by a margin of only three votes.
But when Garcia later attempted to level the same accusation of hypocrisy at his fellow councilmembers, they were swift to respond that they would have to abide by the same rules as any other citizen in future elections.
Garcia motioned for a map of the electioneering boundaries to be attached to the ordinance and publicly available. City Attorney Mike Hayes noted it was already included on the website and Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Hughes noted it was already in the candidate packet. A motion by Garcia to amend the ordinance to include the boundaries map failed 3-1.
Also at the July 11 meeting, citizen Billy Steele spoke to award the Masonic Lodge’s Community Builder Award – the highest award that can be given to a non-Mason – to Kerrville Chief of Police Chris McCall.
The award “seeks out those men and women who year in and year out, quietly and without fanfare, show dedication to their community without the expectation of recognition,” Steele said.
