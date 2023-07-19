Electioneering ordinance passes
Buy Now

KPD Chief Chris mccall (right) receives the “Community Builder Award” from Kerrville Masonic Lodge Senior Warden Billy Steele at last week’s Kerrville City Council meeting.

 Tim Huchton

Tensions ran high at the Kerrville City Council meeting July 11 when Place 1 Councilmember Roman Garcia voiced his staunch opposition to shoring up regulations to limit place and manner of electioneering at local polling stations.

An ordinance amending regulations governing electioneering at polling locations – limiting number of signs to 10 and instituting fines up to $2,000 for violators – sparked controversy at the meeting. Place 4 Councilmember Brenda Hughes served as Mayor Pro Tem in Mayor Judy Eychner’s absence.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.