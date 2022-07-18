Kerr Arts & Cultural Center staff will once again host “Art 101” this fall.
This popular series of art classes is designed for aspiring artists who want to try a particular medium, but want to learn more before buying all the supplies.
Each class in this series covers one medium and will focus on small works that can be completed during that session. This is a wonderful chance to explore five different mediums in short “hands on” sessions with experienced instructors.
The classes will take place on successive Thursday evenings from 5-7 p.m. All supplies for each class will be provided.
The course schedule includes:
• Sept. 29: Acrylic with Deanna Eixman;
• Oct. 6: Drawing with Ginger Cullins;
• Oct. 13: Watercolor with Kandi Stimson;
• Oct. 20: Mixed Media with Phyllis Garey, and;
• Oct. 27: Pastel with Doug Garey.
Tuition is $40 per session or $160 for all five sessions.
To register or for more informatio, visit www.kacckerrville.com, call (830) 895–2911 or email kaccdir@kacckerrville.com.
