The City of Kerrville is sponsoring its third “National Community Survey” between late-March to mid-May, 2022.
This survey is similar to NCS surveys conducted by the city in 2016 and 2019, with the resulting data helping to gauge public opinion on various topics and issues facing Kerrville.
The survey is being conducted by POLCO/National Research Center, an online community engagement platform that provides the tools local governments need to bring community members and leaders together.
This coming week, NCS surveys will be mailed to 4,300 homes in Kerrville. The city hopes that those receiving the surveys will take time to fill them out and return them in the included envelopes so that we might better know your opinions on decisions that affect our city.
Surveys will be sent both by mail and online to randomly selected households during the polling timeline.
The city will conduct a separate online survey that is open to all residents just a few weeks from now.
The National Community Survey is the gold standard in community assessments today. This benchmarking community survey provides a comprehensive and accurate picture of livability and resident perspectives about local government services, policies and management. The NCS is conducted in hundreds of communities in nearly every U.S. state.
The NCS uses scientific survey methods and best practices of the modern day to guarantee valid findings, and puts results into meaningful context.
Drawing from the largest resident opinion database of its kind, representing well over 30 million Americans, the NCS compares local results with benchmarks compiled from surveys conducted across the U.S.
The City of Kerrville thanks all mailing and online recipients for responding to this poll, and we look forward to sharing the results with citizens in mid-June, 2022.
