Three exhibits at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center are in their final days and if you have not been able to view them, you have until March 12.
In the Avery Gallery, “GAGA: A Look Inside” features a gorgeous collection of art from the members of the Gentileschi Aegis Gallery Association.
Hanging in the Derby Gallery “The Joy is in the Journey” includes the stunning depictions of the natural wold as created by three local artists: Elaine Capers Daneshu Clark and Laura Williams.
The Kerrville Art Club 2022 Judge Show is on display in the Cornels Gallery, which features the works of members of the Kerrville Art Club.
The Kerr Arts & Cultural Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.kacckerrville.com.
