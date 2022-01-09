Volunteers make a difference in our community. At least two of the Kerrville area’s nursing homes are seeking volunteers who live in the area to become volunteers at local nursing homes.
A representative from the Brookdale and River Point senior centers has contacted the staff at Kerrville City Hall to say they are looking for volunteers from the community who could spend quality time with their residents.
The nursing home staffers said they were hoping to find volunteers to spend one-on-one time with a resident or to help in group settings. There are many options that will provide wonderful benefits for seniors in this community.
They said, for example, at Brookdale the best times to interact with residents would be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and on weekends from 9 a.m.-noon, or 1-5 p.m., or 6-7:30 p.m. to provide about 30-45 minutes of companionship.
Activities coordinator at Brookdale is Albert Vasquez.
At River Point, the best times for volunteers to help would be at weekday programs and activities, 10 a.m. during each week; and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On weekends, they can use volunteers in 30-45-minute shifts.
The Life Enrichment Coordinator at River Point is Lana Buttner.
For more details, contact those activity or enrichment coordinators by phone at the local senior facilities, to ask questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.