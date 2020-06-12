The leaders of the Hill Country Republican Club have announced some changes in their summer meeting schedule.
The June meeting was canceled entirely when their scheduled speaker from Austin notified them he could only speak at a virtual meeting. His appearance has been rescheduled for January 2021.
They have scheduled the July 2020 meeting for July 7 at the Kroc Center; and the scheduled speaker will be Col. Alan West.
West notified the local club that he is scheduled to attend the Texas GOP State Convention, July 15-18; and he will be at the Kerrville meeting in advance of that.
Anyone who was registered for a meeting that was rescheduled will be automatically scheduled for the July 7 meeting.
