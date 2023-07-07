Abbott touts bills ‘empowering Texas parents’

Governor Greg Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed several critical pieces of parent-empowerment legislation passed during the 88th Regular Legislative Session into law at the Texas Capitol.

The transformative package of four parent-empowerment bills signed by the Governor will give parents access to course curriculum, allow parents to determine if their child should repeat a grade level, remove inappropriate books from school libraries, and support students with special needs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.