The City of Kerrville Public Works Department would like to offer residents helpful information about the upcoming bulky item collection scheduled for the month of March. Historically, curbside bulky item collection has been completed in April, so please make note of this scheduling change. This collection is for residential units that have an active account for solid waste services with the City of Kerrville.
It is highly recommended that you place items curbside the weekend before your collection begins, or by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week. Each collection week is based on regular garbage collection days. If your garbage collection day is:
• Monday, your collection week is March 7-11, 2022.
• Tuesday, your collection week is March 14-18, 2022.
• Wednesday/Thursday, your collection week is March 21-25, 2022.
It is the responsibility of the owner/tenant to remove any items not collected due to improper placement. Be advised that owners/tenants whose items set at the curb more than 10 days are subject to Code Enforcement, and may receive a violation notice. In addition, scavenging of any items without the consent of the property owner is prohibited.
To avoid interruption in service, be aware of the guidelines and prohibited items for this service.
Guidelines:
• Items must be placed curbside by 7:30 a.m. on the Monday of your collection week;
• This service is intended to dispose of bulky items such as appliances, miscellaneous furniture, and other large items that do not typically fit into your garbage cart;
• This service is not intended for large quantities of household waste placed in bags or containers;
• Do not place items on top of a water meter;
• Place items clear of any power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and gas/water lines;
• Items that require freon must have a tag from a licensed technician indicating that the freon has been reclaimed;
• Carpet must be cut into sections no bigger than 6-feet by 6-feet, then rolled and tied.
Prohibited Items
• Tires;
• New or used oil;
• Ammunition;
• Yard waste (branches, limbs, grass clippings, etc.);
• Fencing;
• Household paints, chemicals, and other hazardous items;
• Any type of construction debris (sheetrock, roofing, lumber, pallets, etc.);
• Any type of glass, mirrors, porcelain or other brittle items;
• Batteries.
If you need to dispose of large quantities of items, please contact the City of Kerrville prior to placing them at the curb. The next curbside collection for bulky waste will occur in October.
For more information about any of the cty’s solid waste services, contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000 or visit the city’s webpage at https://kerrvilletx.gov/1643/Collections---Bulky-Waste.
