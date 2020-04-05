“Walk Across Texas!” is a free, eight-week program designed to help Texans establish the habit of regular physical activity.
Since 1996, thousands of Texans have participated in “Walk Across Texas.”
Check out this website and see what it’s about http://walkacrosstexas. tamu.edu.
“Walk Across Texas” is not a walk-a-thon or an event to raise money.
While teams do compete to walk across the state first, or to accumulate the most miles during the eight weeks, the main point is for each individual or team to get moving and keep moving after the eight weeks scheduled this spring are ended.
The kickoff of “Walk Across Texas” was scheduled Monday. Due to the COVID-19 precautions, the pre-screening event was cancelled.
However, anyone interested in being a part of the eight-week program is encouraged to participate.
Forms can be found at the following website: agrilife.org/nutritionhealth/ or at the Center for Fitness. Pedometers will given to participants, while supplies last, to those who turn in their forms to the Center for Fitness.
“Walk Across Texas!” is a fun and flexible way to exercise.
Participants can walk together or individually, outside or on a treadmill, any way that fits their schedule and lifestyle.
Individuals keep track of their activity points, which convert to miles, with a goal of walking the 830 miles “across Texas” in eight weeks. Teams report their totals to see how they “measure up.”
By the end of “Walk Across Texas,” healthy habits will be formed that last a lifetime. There is no fee for this program, and it is open to the public.
To learn more about this program, contact Angela Fiedler at 257-6568 and leave is message if necessary; or email Fiedler at afiedler@ag.tamum. edu.
