Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Dr., will be stocked with two shipments of rainbow trout this winter.
The first release occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 and consisted of 1,200 rainbow trout. The second release will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 consisting of another 1,200 rainbow trout.
The rainbow trout are provided by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos. The rainbow trout stocking is timed with winter water temperatures dropping below a level necessary for the survival of the trout.
Everyone is invited to come to Louise Hays Park to enjoy a great fishing experience. Individuals over 17 years of age are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license. As per statewide regulations, there is no minimum length limit and the daily bag limit is five trout. For information regarding Community Fishing Lakes, fishing regulations, license requirements and rainbow trout fishing tips, please visit www.tpwd.state.tx.us.
Please keep in mind social distancing of six feet from others while visiting the parks.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
