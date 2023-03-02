Mercy Gate Ministries opens new location in West Kerr

Mercy Gate Ministries has opened the gate on its newest facility in West Kerr County.
Lisa Carpenter and Chae Spencer, founders of Mercy Gate, along with the board of directors, hosted a tour and reception for the Keys to Freedom monthly donors and capital campaign supporters.
The Staging Company, owned by Kerrvillians Leslie and Brandon Blake, donated their time and furniture to stage the new home, which is large enough to house 12 women and the Mercy Gate Ministries office.
The Keys to Freedom campaign was launched in September 2022 to attract monthly partners to support the work of the ministry. These partners were treated to a first-hand look at the renovated campus and a lovely reception at Bridget’s Basket in Hunt.
Mercy Gate Ministries offers a residential and non-residential program to help women and families recover from sex trafficking and sexual exploitation and is celebrating five years of amazing growth and impact.
