Mercy Gate Ministries opens new location in West Kerr
Lesley Lehrman; Chae Spencer; Leslie and Brandon Blake, owners of the Staging Company; and Lisa Carpenter (from left) celebrate the opening of “The Haven,” opened by Mercy Gate Ministries in West Kerr County.

Mercy Gate Ministries has opened the gate on its newest facility in West Kerr County.

Lisa Carpenter and Chae Spencer, founders of Mercy Gate, along with the board of directors, hosted a tour and reception for the Keys to Freedom monthly donors and capital campaign supporters.

