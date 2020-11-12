Schreiner reports zero COVID cases in weekly testing

Schreiner University conducted its 10th week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s published protocols. Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 80 student tests and 17 employee tests.
These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests were negative.
“This is good news, but remember to wear your mask, maintain social distance, and wash your hands frequently,” Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick said in a message to campus.
“We still have two more surveillance testing cycles before the end of the term. I remind everyone, too, that this is an update regarding our Surveillance Testing protocol only. It is not a report regarding anyone who is symptomatic, who has participated in diagnostic testing, or who is in isolation because of a potential exposure. For additional coronavirus information regarding the regional, county, and campus environments, please see Scheiner's COVID dashboard at schreiner. edu/covid-19-update/.”
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
“Over the next few weeks, we will be sending out protocols and procedures for your return to campus in the spring semester,” McCormick went on to say. “As we did in the fall semester, we will conduct baseline testing of all students and employees when everyone comes back to campus in the new year.”
Schreiner University will conduct two more weeks of surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner. edu.
