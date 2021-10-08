The annual holiday bazaar at First Christian Church in Kerrville will be held again this fall and the public is invited to visit their event on Nov. 11-12.
The “Buttons & Bows Bazaar 2021” will be held at the church on Nov. 11-12. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
The bazaar will feature jams and jellies, homemade pickles, baked goods, holiday decorations and a silent auction.
Lunch will be available for purchase.
Admission is free; and the crafty volunteers who create the items they will have for sale have been supporting this community for 20 years now.
There will be a donation quilt drawing, and a wooden glider drawing; and tickets for those items will be available at the event.
The church uses proceeds from this annual event to help them support local charities.
The church is located at 1900 Goat Creek Parkway in Kerrville.
