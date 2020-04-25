A second confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal was confirmed on April 10 in Kerr County. The first case, found in a raccoon, was confirmed March 4.
According to Reagan Givens, director of Kerr County Animal Services, this latest case of rabies was found in a fox.
“A resident in the 500 block of Witt Road, which is off FM480 between Center Point and the Camp Verde General Store, observed a fox approach their front yard and appear very friendly,” Givens noted. After the resident approached the animal, it jumped up and bit him. The fox was collected by KCAS officers and submitted for laboratory testing on April 10. The positive results were received the same day. The resident was referred to his/her physician for treatment.
“Please, when you encounter a wild animal and it appears ‘friendly,’ do not ever approach it,” Givens said. “To do so puts yourself at risk of exposure to rabies. Instead, anyone noticing either a domestic or wild animal behaving abnormally is asked to make a note of its location and immediately call Kerr County Animal Services at 257-3100, or call local law enforcement.”
Any person who has been bitten by any animal or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately.
Additionally, residents are reminded that they have a responsibility to their pets to have them vaccinated. In fact, there is a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order on rabies and animal control that states pet owners must have a dog or cat vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches 4 months old. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years.
Pet owners must retain the official vaccinations certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must include the owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, age, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number, should be included also.
Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio by calling (210) 949-2048.
