Calling all kids.
The City of Kerrville is seeking help in decorating the city council chamber with your favorite Christmas artwork. Color and/or decorate a picture to your liking and deliver it to city hall at 701 Main St. by Friday, Dec. 3. Pictures can also be dropped off at the city hall drive-through or drop box. Art will be displayed in the city council chamber until the New Year for all to enjoy. Artwork cannot be returned.
Print off one of the coloring sheets from the City of Kerrville’s Facebook page or pick up a coloring sheet at the utility billing office at city hall.
Come enjoy cookies and hot chocolate on Friday, Dec. 3 from 3-5 p.m. at city hall to kick off the Christmas season.
