The City of Kerrville announced that an updated website page is now online for publicly available maps and data from the city’s geographic information system (GIS).
Notable improvements include:
• The site is now on a cloud-hosted platform so that it can scale to meet demand;
• The design of the website adapts so that it looks great from a computer screen down to a mobile device screen;
• New interactive maps allow the general public to find out about tax parcels, city limits, extraterritorial jurisdiction, zoning, future land use, and floodplains in Kerrville, and also include Kerr County Commissioner Precincts, Downtown Parking Locator, Kerrville Roads, My Garbage Services, and Park Locater;
• Users have the ability to download GIS data;
• Featured apps have “How To” tutorial videos to help discover functionality.
To view the GIS page on the city’s official website, visit gisportal-kerrvilletx.hub.arcgis.com/.
To view the GIS “How To” video series, visit www.youtube.com/ playlist?list=PLHN5DVxVF5Czjz56O7XbK89F3AqYKuCC7.
For more information, contact the GIS coordinator at 258-1499.
