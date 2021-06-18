This session, the Texas Legislature worked to make strides to expand broadband access for rural areas, protect against future pandemics and secure our electric grid. Along with passing numerous pieces of legislation on these topics and others, the Legislature also passed a balanced, conservative budget. This budget reflects Texas’ commitment to remaining fiscally conservative while maintaining dedicated efforts to fund health care, public education, public safety, border security, and other important issues. This session, the budget also contained specific provisions allocating $6 million in state money for the rebuilding of the Mason County Courthouse following an act of arson. Rep. Andrew Murr and members of the Texas House and Senate leadership led the way in securing these funds.
“In addition to fighting for a conservative budget, I also worked closely with the House Appropriations Committee to obtain $6 million in new funding to help rebuild the Mason County Courthouse,” said Rep. Murr. “These appropriated funds will work in conjunction with the funds that Mason County was awarded in 2020 from the Texas Historical Commission's Texas Historical Courthouse Preservation Programs Courthouse Restoration Grant to fully restore the courthouse.”
On Feb. 4, 2021, the 110-year old Mason County historical courthouse was tragically damaged in an act of arson. The Mason County Courthouse has always been the "focal point" of the city and county and is admired by visitors and residents while serving as the centerpiece of the community.
“The loss of the Mason County Courthouse is a heartbreaking tragedy that shocked Mason County and folks all across Texas.” said Rep. Murr. “Many of us viewed it as an attack on the judicial branch of government – and an attempt to ignore the rule of law. Fortunately, no unlawful act will shut down our courts, and I am extremely proud and grateful that the Texas Legislature recognized the importance of the courthouse for our local community and appropriated $6 million to assist in rebuilding.
“The secured funds will provide for future generations to enjoy the building and will ensure the courthouse has an opportunity to continue to serve as a symbol of the community’s history and future.”
An eighth-generation Texan, Representative Murr attended Texas A&M University and graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law. Rep Murr lives on a family ranch, raises cattle and maintains a general law practice while being a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Junction, Texas.
House District 53 includes Bandera, Crockett, Edwards, Kimble, Kerr, Llano, Mason, Medina, Menard, Real, Schleicher and Sutton Counties and covers approximately 15,000 square miles of rural Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.