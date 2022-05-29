Agricultural producers whose operations have been impacted by drought or natural disaster events in 2020 and 2021 are being offered emergency relief payments to help offset crop losses, as well as risk management and resilience training by the United States Department of Agriculture.
The USDA recently announced that commodity and specialty crop producers impacted by natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 will soon begin aid totaling $6 billion through the Farm Service Agency’s new Emergency Relief Program to help offset crop yield and value losses.
Local producers are offered a series of USDA programs to help with the recovery of their operations. Included are many aspects of ag-based operations positively impacted by these programs, including:
• Emergency assistance for livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish operations;
• Emergency haying and grazing of conservation reserve program acreage;
• Emergency forage disaster program;
• Emergency livestock relief;
• Emergency conservation and emergency forest restoration;
• Environmental quality incentives;
• Tree assistance program.
The website https://www.farmers.gov/protection-recovery/ drought guides farmers on how to report losses with the FSA and/or the operator’s crop insurance provider.
Timelines to file notices of loss differ by program or coverage.
• Emergency assistance for those who tend livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish should file with their service center within 30 days for livestock and fish and within 15 days for bees.
• For the Tree Assistance Program, property owners are asked to file an application with their service center within 90 days.
• Non-insured Crop Disaster Assistance Program applicants should file a notice of crop loss with their service center within 15 days, except for hand-harvested crops. Those should be filed within 72 hours.
• Crop Insurance: Producers should contact their service agent within 72 hours of discovering the damage and follow up the claim in writing within 15 days.
For more information, visit the website listed above or contact the local FSA office.
