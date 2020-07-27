A state-licensed Safe Driving School will offer the six-hour Safe Driving Class for dismissing traffic ticekts and lowering automobile insurance premiums (for 3 years) will be offered at two locations in Kerrville.
The next class will be offered beginning at 9 a.m. on Satuday, Aug. 1 at the Dietert Center. A second class will take place over two days at the Center For Fitness. The first session will be held on Aug. 12 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and the second session will beheld from noon to 3 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The cost for these classes is $30. Only cash or check will be accepted. State-licensed instrutor Alan Cone will conduct the classes.
Becuase of the current restrictions, classes will be limited to no more than six participants. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
To register for the Aug. 1 class at the Dietert Center, please call 792-4044. To register for the two-day session at Center For Fitness, please call Cone at 890-5815.
