KPA! to host pet adoption event July 8-9 at mall

Like many other animal rescues in Texas and across the United States, Kerrville Pets Alive! is struggling to find homes for Kerr County shelter pets.
In celebration of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court declaring July as Kerr County Animal Awareness and Welfare Month, KPA! is thinking outside of the box to save lives.
“Our animal control facility is uncomfortably hot right now, especially for visitors wanting to adopt dogs. We reached out to River Hills Mall for the use of cool spaces for weekend pet adoptions, and they said yes. The shelter is closed at lunch and on the weekends when potential adopters have more time available. This will give them an option.” said Tara Legenza, KPA! event coordinator.
KPA! is keepin’ it cool with its first-ever, Shop and Adopt event July 8-9 at Riverhills Mall.
Mallgoers can shop and stop by the KPA! storefronts to meet adoptable pets, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. For more information, email info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
Cats and Dogs for adoption will be featured on the KPA! Facebook and Instagram pages before the event. Each adoptable pet will be rabies vaccinated and treated for fleas. Adopters will also receive pet adoption kits. Refreshments and cookies will be available for visitors.
