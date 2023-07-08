KPA! to host pet adoption event July 8-9 at mall

Like many other animal rescues in Texas and across the United States, Kerrville Pets Alive! is struggling to find homes for Kerr County shelter pets.

In celebration of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court declaring July as Kerr County Animal Awareness and Welfare Month, KPA! is thinking outside of the box to save lives.

