The Salvation Army Kroc Center is seeking lifeguards to work early morning and afternoon shifts supervising swimmers in our lap pool. No need to worry about the cold or rainy weather, the pool is located under an inflatable dome and the water is heated.
Lifeguards are responsible for the health, safety and welfare of those using the aquatics facilities and maintaining cleanliness of the pool deck.
Lifeguard certification preferred but not required to apply. The Salvation Army will help non-certified applicants obtain a certification upon hire.
For additional information, contact Delaney Carter, Aquatics & Sports coordinator at 315-5766.
