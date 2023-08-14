What exactly takes place in the West Wing? What is it like flying on Air Force One? What is really in the blue folder? Do White House staff sleep at all?
These questions, and many more, will be answered at this month’s Republican Women of Kerr County general meeting. Taking place on Friday, Aug. 18 at the Inn of the Hills Conference Center, guests in attendance will hear intriguing stories from Scott Toland for a discussion on, “A Front Row Seat: Life in the West Wing.”
Toland worked in the West Wing of the White House from October 2018 to Jan. 20, 2021. During this time, he served as special assistant to the President and assistant staff secretary. Toland briefed President Trump before he delivered speeches and signed documents, and Toland traveled with the President on Air Force One to 13 states.
The Staff Secretary’s Office controls all documents that go to the Oval Office, including the State of the Union speech, executive orders, and bills.
In his role, Toland worked with the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House Chief of Staff, and other agencies and senior officials to prepare documents for the President’s review.
Before serving in the White House, Scott clerked for Judge Don R. Willett, first on the Supreme Court of Texas and then on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Toland is originally from Iola, Kan. He earned degrees in journalism and political science from the University of Kansas in 2010, before earning his master of public affairs and his law degree from the University of Texas at Austin.
He now works as senior editor and deputy general counsel for the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C. Scott enjoys sharing his experiences working in the White House .
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings take place at the Inn of the Hills. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon. The community is invited to attend RWKC meetings and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.